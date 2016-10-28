Intuition definition & Quotes [n. 1 immediate apprehension by the mind without reasoning. 2 immediate apprehension by a sense. 3 immediate insight. (Intuitionalism. Philos. The belief that primary truths and principles esp. of ethics and metaphysics are known directly by intuition.] The ability to see any event, any object from a viewpoint of the cosmic whole, from it's culmination - the seed, the flower, the fruit in relation to the whole. The knowing of something without prior knowledge or the use of reason. All stands revealed the hearts, the motives, the causes of all events. All is open to the person. Pure Intuition, as above, so below.







Intuition can be said to be a comprehensive grip of the principles of universality. A person who develops this ability can know anything, without the barriers of time, space and any other obstructions. The intuitive type: Creative people, people with hunches whose chief concern is with future possibilities. They are able to sense the invisible and the impalatable. They perceive wholes and compress much into a flash. Poets and prophets are often intuitive.







