Awakening Intuition Network has been listed and recommended as one of the websites for developing Intuition in the "What the Bleep Do We Know" Study Guide - www.whatthebleep.com/guide/ is brought to you by the Institute of Noetic Sciences (IONS). IONS is dedicated to expanding science beyond conventional paradigms. It was founded in 1973 by former astronaut, Edgar Mitchell, to encourage and conduct research and education programs on mind-body relationships for the purpose of expanding "human possibility by investigating aspects of reality—mind, consciousness and spirit."
The articles listed on this website are about the nature of intuition and offer practical methods to awaken this ability that we all have access to. This process of self-discovery is a life-long quest that is worked through with courage, patience and determination. If you connect soulfully to the ideas shared here, you can also sign up for the Free e-newsletter updates of articles.
